UPDATE: Lost Creek Man Pleads Guilty in Death of Brother

A Lost Creek man pleaded guilty in the death of his brother Friday.

Jonas Copass pleaded guilty to involuntary manslaughter in the death of 24-year-old Theodore Harper in front of Harrison County Circuit Court Judge Thomas Bedell Friday afternoon. Prosecutors said Copass stabbed Harper with a sword in August 2016.

Bedell asked Copass if he was under the influence of alcohol when the incident occurred and asked how many beers he believed he had that night. Copass said he had probably seven or eight beers before the incident occurred.

Copass was originally charged with murder following the incident.

Copass will be sentenced on March 30 at 8:15 a.m.