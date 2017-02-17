State Swim Meet, Boys' and Girls' Results

Final boy's team results from Day 2 of the state swimming championships:

1. George Washington (166)

2. Parkersburg (125)

3. Parkersburg South (120)

4. University (95)

5. Hurricane (93)

6. Bridgeport (66)

7. Weir (65)

8. Wheeling Park (62)

9. Jefferson (60)

10. Washington (56)

11. Hedgesville (50)

12. Elkins (44)

13. Morgantown (37)

14. Hampshire (36)

15. Notre Dame (33)

16. Nitro (32)

17. Fairmont Sr. (27)

18. John Marshall (26)

Final girls' team results from Day 2 of the state swimming championships:

1. Wheeling Park (144)

2. Fairmont Sr. (142)

3. George Washington

4. Morgantown

5. Parkersburg

6. Jefferson

7. Charleston Catholic

8. Bridgeport

T9. University

T9. Buckhannon-Upshur

11. Hurricane

12. St. Albans

13. Musselman

14. Capital

15. Winfield

16. Liberty

17. Huntington St. Joseph

18. Hedgesville