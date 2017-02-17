State Swim Meet, Boys' and Girls' Results - WBOY - Clarksburg, Morgantown: News, Sports, Weather

State Swim Meet, Boys' and Girls' Results

Posted: Updated:
By Nick Farrell, Sports Director
Connect
MORGANTOWN -

Final boy's team results from Day 2 of the state swimming championships:

1. George Washington (166)

2. Parkersburg (125)

3. Parkersburg South (120)

4. University (95)

5. Hurricane (93)

6. Bridgeport (66)

7. Weir (65)

8. Wheeling Park (62)

9. Jefferson (60)

10. Washington (56)

11. Hedgesville (50)

12. Elkins (44)

13. Morgantown (37) 

14. Hampshire (36)

15. Notre Dame (33)

16. Nitro (32)

17. Fairmont Sr. (27)

18. John Marshall (26)

Final girls' team results from Day 2 of the state swimming championships:

1. Wheeling Park (144)

2. Fairmont Sr. (142)

3. George Washington

4. Morgantown

5. Parkersburg

6. Jefferson

7. Charleston Catholic

8. Bridgeport

T9. University 

T9. Buckhannon-Upshur

11. Hurricane

12. St. Albans

13. Musselman

14. Capital

15. Winfield

16. Liberty

17. Huntington St. Joseph

18. Hedgesville 

Powered by Frankly

Clarksburg Studio
904 West Pike Street
Clarksburg, WV 26301

Main (304) 623-3311
Fax (304) 624-6152(Clarksburg)
Fax (304) 225-2522(Morgantown)

Can't Find Something?
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2015 WorldNow and WBOY Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.