State Swim Meet, Boys' and Girls' Results

Final boy's team results from Day 2 of the state swimming championships:
1. George Washington (166)
2. Parkersburg (125)
3. Parkersburg South (120)
4. University (95)
5. Hurricane (93)
6. Bridgeport (66)
7. Weir (65)
8. Wheeling Park (62)
9. Jefferson (60)
10. Washington (56)
11. Hedgesville (50)
12. Elkins (44)
13. Morgantown (37)
14. Hampshire (36)
15. Notre Dame (33)
16. Nitro (32)
17. Fairmont Sr. (27)
18. John Marshall (26)
Final girls' team results from Day 2 of the state swimming championships:
1. Wheeling Park (144)
2. Fairmont Sr. (142)
3. George Washington
4. Morgantown
5. Parkersburg
6. Jefferson
7. Charleston Catholic
8. Bridgeport
T9. University
T9. Buckhannon-Upshur
11. Hurricane
12. St. Albans
13. Musselman
14. Capital
15. Winfield
16. Liberty
17. Huntington St. Joseph
18. Hedgesville
