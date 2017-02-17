Martinsburg Police Now Equipped With Body Cameras

CHARLES TOWN, W.Va. (AP) - Police in Martinsburg are now using body cameras.

The department says in a news release that all of its officers are expected to be trained in using body cameras by the end of the week.

The City Council approved their use last week and officers began using them Wednesday. The statement says 45 body cameras will be used during all patrol-related duties.

The cameras were acquired with city funding along with supplemental grants from the U.S. Justice Department.

Body cameras include a video recording system used to record interactions between law enforcement and the public and to gather video evidence at crime scenes.

Earlier this month, officials in nearby Charles Town agreed to help with the purchase of body cameras for 15 police officers.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.