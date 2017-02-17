UPDATE: WBOY Official Statement Regarding Monongalia and Preston Counties Comcast Decision

UPDATE (3/15/17 3:10 p.m.):



To Our Viewers in Monongalia and Preston counties:



Today, Comcast discontinued carriage of WBOY-TV in those counties. Due to confidentiality provisions of our agreement with Comcast, we cannnot provide much additional information, but we can assure viewers that there is a retransmission consent agreement in place, which allows Comcast to carry WBOY-TV. The decision to stop the carriage is solely at Comcast's discretion.



While we are not privy to Comcast's decision-making process, we believe it is, at least partially, a function of the Nielsen Company's assignment of Monongalia and Preston counties to the Pittsburgh, PA Designated Market Area(DMA). Because Nielsen has assigned those counties to Pittsburgh, Comcast is obligated to carry WPXI(NBC) and WTAE(ABC), while its carriage of WBOY is optional. In the event that Comcast notifies us that it would like to resume carrying WBOY, the carriage would be governed by our existing agreement, without a need for negotiations.



Comcast's decision to stop carriage of WBOY-TV notwithstanding, the station and its parent company, Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc.'s commitment to continue providing exemplary service to the residents of Monongalia and Preston counties remains unchanged. As recently as July 2016, Nexstar made a significant upgrade to WBOY-TV's Morgantown studio, building a new set and upgrading news equipment in an effort to better serve the area and West Virginia University.



WBOY-TV is still available to many residents, at no charge, through its over-the-air broadcast signal. News and sports stories, along with weather forecasts are also available, at all times, on WBOY-TV's website: www.wvalways.com. Additionally, the Federal Communications Commission has a procedure in place that allows communities like Monongalia and Preston counties to petition the FCC to have out-of-market stations, like WBOY-TV, treated as in-market stations when it comes to satellite services like DirecTV and DISH, if they have the capacity to make WBOY-TV's signal available.



Regardless of Comcast's decision, WBOY-TV remains committed to serving our viewers in Monongalia and Preston counties. If you disagree with Comcast's decision, we urge you to contact them at 1-800-266-2278.





