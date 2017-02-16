United Way of Mon and Preston Counties Celebrates 2017 Campaign

Thursday evening, the United Way of Mon and Preston Counties celebrated the conclusion of its 2017 campaign.

This was held to thank all of the many organizations and volunteers that played a part in reaching their goal.

This was the largest campaign ever for them, raising 1,581,550 dollars this year for the 27 agencies in the community that help over 30,000 people.

There were 5,000 donors to the campaign this year, from different organizations.

"I think it just shows the type of community we live in. We are really fortunate to live where we live and to have the support that we have. As you look around at some of the other United Ways, throughout the country, throughout the state, they may not have had the same success rate that we had," said Chad Prather, 2017 Campaign Chairman.

The United Way of Mon and Preston Counties hit their goal before Thanksgiving of this past year.