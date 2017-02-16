Clarksburg City Council Moves Forward With Redevelopment of Robinson Grand Performing Arts Center

Clarksburg City Council approved a grant and lease agreement between the city and the development authority for the Robinson Grand Performing Arts Center.

Earlier Thursday a meeting was held with the city and the Clarksburg Development Authorities Board of Directors, who unanimously approving the grant and lease agreement. Council passed that agreement six to one moving forwards with its efforts of the redevelopment.

“This is the structure of the organization and how the property is going to be retained. And so once we do the bond closing scheduled for the end of this month then we will give notice to proceed to the contractor. So, that’s when you see the excitement,” said Cathy Goings, Mayor of Clarksburg.

The search is still underway for a facilities director that will be a key role in the centers everyday operations. Construction on the facility could start as early as the first week in March.