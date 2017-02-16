Clarksburg Development Board Keeps Robinson Grand Project Moving

More developments are coming to the renovation project at the Robinson Grand Performing Arts Center in downtown Clarksburg.

The Clarksburg Development Board met today to discuss recent tax credits for the restoration of the building. The board said they are excited for more money to be made available for the extensive renovation project.

"We are really anticipating doing the bond closing at the end of the month and then right after that a notice to proceed to the contractor, March Weston, to begin sometime early to mid March," said Martin Howe, City Manager.

Once the renovation begins at the Robinson Grand, officials say it will take about 14 months to complete.

