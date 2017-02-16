Neighbors in Action Believe in Commitment to Community

Community leaders gathered Thursday to discuss how to fight the battle against drugs in Harrison County.

At the monthly "Prevention, Intervention, Treatment, and Recovery" meeting in Clarksburg, leaders shared resources and tips for reaching out to addicts.

Wayne Worth with Neighbors in Action said his mission is simple stating being a good neighbor can make a difference.

Wayne Worth said, "But the thing is just sitting back and complaining about the drug problem is not a solution. We have to take action and that's why with Neighbors in Action we are going door to door every Saturday."

For more information on the neighborhood walk, visit the Neighbors in Action Facebook page.