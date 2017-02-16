Jane Lew Lions Club Offers Trade Scholarship

For many high school students, the idea of continuing education after college leads them to a more traditional 4-year degree. But the Jane Lew Lions Club in Lewis County is pointing the way to an alternative, with the Philip Vanscoy Memorial Scholarship, available to county students interested in pursing education in the trades.

"We decided to make it a scholarship for a trade school or a technical school to honor him and his life," said club president Mike Walker.

And in rougher times, interest in trades or technical jobs only goes up. Staff at the Fred Eberle Technical Center in Upshur County said they're already seeing a change.

"When the economy takes a dip, our business is good because people are out of jobs and looking for training, and they come to us. So our numbers are up," said Eberle Center Director Mike Cutright.

Cutright said no matter what, jobs in the trades and related fields will always be needed, and they're jobs that people can turn into a good career, too.

"The jobs are there, they're always going to be there. We need someone to build our houses, to work on our cars, and so on, to take of us when we're sick, and that's the kind of training that we do, and the pay is good," said Cutright.