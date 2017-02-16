Safety Patrols Say Thanks to Law Enforcement

Students say thank you to police officers to for all their hard work because they say its not always easy.

Grant Lively, safety patrol and fifth grader, said "Probably just being nice to everybody like even if they aren't doing something right they are still nice to them and they put a smile on their face."

Police officers were greeted with signs, cards, and treat bags made by safety patrols as an effort to show support for everything the officers do for them.

"We're with them just about on a daily basis. We see them. We thought it was really important to just come out and show them thanks because they have a really hard job and for so much of what they do for our community and our students. We just want to say thanks," said Bethany Kulchock, teacher.

Police officers help safety patrols by working with them to help students cross the streets every morning but officers say they gain just as much as the safety patrols from the interaction.

Officer Jamie Hamrick said "Well we are here everyday working together. Honestly, today they are teaching us a little bit. They are teaching us that they are seeing our efforts, they are seeing what we are trying to do for them and the respect that they have for us all that they are doing for us today is just really overwhelming for us."

Officers and safety patrols both say that working together creates a positive environment.