Linea Esthetics Held Official Ribbon Cutting

A beauty spa celebrated its recent opening with a ribbon cutting Thursday afternoon.

Linea Esthetics opened the doors back in November and hopes to expand services in the near future. The spa specializes in face and body treatments which give a lasting effect.

The business focuses on Brazilian beauty techniques which owner Cheley Gabriel says she takes great interest in.

“The key is that Brazilian women tend to work on their beauty regularly,” says Gabriel. “When I had the opportunity to visit Brazil I stopped at different spas, and I really liked the techniques that they use because they try to enhance their beauty naturally.”

Linea Esthetics is located on Chenoweth Drive in Bridgeport and has open hours Monday through Saturday. To schedule an appointment call (844) 307-3799.