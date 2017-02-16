United Way of Harrison County is $25,000 Closer to the Goal

After a big win by Antero Resources at the wing eating contest last month, the momentum continues.

The company handed off a $25,000 check to United Way President Tina Yoke.

“It’s not just the check, right? It’s about our people getting involved; it’s about people chairing their committees, being on their board of directors,” says Alvyn Schopp of Antero Resources. “They do all the things we can’t do. Like, I can’t find these agencies that we should be giving individual checks to. What we can trust them with is our money.”

United Way of Harrison County is $46,000 shy of the $850,000 annual goal and will continue collecting donation until the end of the month. For more information on how to donate, visit United Way of Harrison County’s website or call (304) 624-6337.