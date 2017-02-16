Local Doctor Named Distinguished Alumni of the Year

A local doctor has received statewide recognition for his work in the community.



Dr. Rob Snuffer has been named Distinguished Alumni of the Year by the West Virginia School of Osteopathic Medicine.



Snuffer received the award for his work in the Lewis County community and for his commitment to the profession in rural areas. He says he's glad to be able to have a job he wants in the community in which he lives.



"It's very rare for me to go home at the end of the day, and not be able to honestly say that someone's probably better off because I went to work today," said Snuffer. "So that's very fulfilling. It makes my job very nice."



Snuffer also works with local EMS departments, as well as Lewis County sports is part of his outreach to the community.