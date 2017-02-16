Morgantown City Clerk Offers Campaign Finance Tips

Campaigning will soon begin for the Morgantown municipal elections on Tuesday, April 25, and the City Clerk has some tips for candidates or groups wanting to support them on how to manage campaign finances.

First, City Clerk Linda Tucker says, a candidate or supporting group should select a treasurer to handle finances and campaign contributions.

“There’s two things you can do,” Tucker said. “You can either be your own treasurer or you can have somebody be your treasurer. There’s a form the treasurer can fill out and then you can go to the bank and get a bank account.”

The Treasurer Designation form can be found at the city clerk’s office or online at morgantownwv.gov.

Many candidates also have committees which support them, who must fill out a Statement of Organization before campaigning.

Tucker also urges candidates to make sure all records of contributions are up to date, and keep a list of all campaign volunteers, making sure they follow all the rules for campaign finances.

“I think following the campaign process and following the rules is always a good thing that each candidate would want to do,” added Tucker.

Candidates for this year’s elections are as follows:

First Ward: Ron Bane, Rachel Fetty

Second Ward: Bill Kawecki, Al Bonner

Third Ward: Wes Nugent, Ryan Wallace

Fourth Ward: Jenny Selin, Eldon Callen

Fifth Ward: Ronald Dulaney, Kyle McAvoy

Sixth Ward: Jay Redmond, Mark Brazaitis

Seventh Ward: Barry Wendell, Bill Graham

The city has made some changes for their polling places for this election. Those in the First Ward who previously voted at The Church of God will now go to the South Side Fire Station. There is also a new location for Fourth Ward residents at the North Side Fire Station.

Tucker says any questions about the location of your polling place or any other voting concerns; you can call her office at 304-284-7434 or visit the city's website.

Early voting will run from April 12 until April 22 at City Hall and the North Side Fire Station from 8:00 a.m. until 5:00 p.m. Monday through Friday as well as Saturday, April 15 and Saturday, April 22.

The last day to register to vote for the city elections is April, 4.