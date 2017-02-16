Empty Bowls Luncheon Combating Hunger in Monongalia County

Empty Bowls Monongalia is preparing for one of its biggest fundraisers, the annual soup and bread luncheon.

It will take place Saturday, February 25 from 11:00 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. at the Hazel and J.W. Ruby Community Center at Mylan Park.

Thousands of ceramic bowls are being made all over the community by the West Virginia University ceramics department, Lock House Studio, and other local potters for the event.

The WOW Factory in Star City is also participating, allowing community members to paint bowls for a $6 donation.

Volunteers will serve around 400 gallons of soup, and each person who buys a ticket, takes home their empty bowl to remind them of the hunger in the community.

This is just one of several fundraisers Empty Bowls Monongalia conducts throughout the year to help combat hunger in the county.

“Last year we raised about $140,000,” said Mike and Tammy Miller, co-presidents of the event and Volunteer Coordinators for Empty Bowls Monongalia. “That went out in the form of grants that were submitted to about 20 different agencies that were pantries, food shelters or backpack programs.”

Tickets are available at various locations throughout the county and can also be purchased online at ebmon.org or at the door the day of the event.