Boil Water Advisory Issued for Barbour County Lifted

UPDATE (2/23/17):

The Chestnut Ridge PSD has received satisfactory water bacteriological reports for Barbour County, and are lifting the Boil Water Advisory.



The Chestnut Ridge PSD has issued a precautionary Boil Water Advisory due to main water line break on Route 38.

The advisory is in affect for all customers in the Route 38, Tacy, Nestorville, Kasson, Valley Furnace, Moatsville, Hiram, Claude and Route 92 areas. This advisory also includes all surrounding areas as well.

Crews are currently working to repair the line break.