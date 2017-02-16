Flemington Elementary School Recognized Nationally For Student P - WBOY - Clarksburg, Morgantown: News, Sports, Weather

Flemington Elementary School Recognized Nationally For Student Performance

By Melissa Murray, Marion & Taylor County Reporter
FLEMINGTON -

A Taylor County school is being recognized nationally for its students' achievements.

Flemington Elementary was recently named a National Title I Distinguished School. This means the school had exceptional student performance for two years in a row.

It is one of only 54 schools in the country to receive this distinction.

"We believe all kids can learn and we can figure out a way to help them do that so that passion and that commitment is i think the secret to our success," said Jeanne Gren, Flemington Elementary Principal.

The National Title I Program awards extra federal funding to schools in the aid of economically disadvantaged students.

Gren will travel two California with two other teachers for the National Title I Conference.

