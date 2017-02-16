Weather Contributes to Several Accidents in Marion County

Weather conditions contributed to several vehicle accidents in Marion County Thursday morning, including one that sent two people to the hospital.

It happened around 7:15 a.m. on Helens Run Road in Worthington, according to Marion County 911 officials.

The Marion County Emergency Squad took two people to Ruby Memorial Hospital after a two-vehicle collision, according to 911 officials. There is no word on their names or conditions. The Marion County Sheriff's Department is investigating.

One person was taken to Fairmont Regional Medical Center after another vehicle accident on I-79, according to 911 officials.