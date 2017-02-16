Fire Crews Called to a House Fire in Marion County

Fire crews responded to a house fire early Thursday morning on Sunrise Lane in Marion County.
According to 911 officials, the call came in just before 1:30 a.m. The residents were home at the time of the fire.
There were no injures reported. There is no word on what caused the fire.
The Pleasant Valley Volunteer Fire Department is handling the investigation.
