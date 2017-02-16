Piercings and Punctures: Dry Needling

Massage, medicine and physical therapy are all useful methods in treating injuries and chronic pain, but they don't always work.

Dry Needling or Functional Trigger Point Needling has proven effective when other methods are not.

Lincoln Kinkade, physical therapist and owner of Dynamic Physical Therapy, said it's a practice that uses thin monofilament needles to relieve pain.

"If we can isolate the muscle that's causing the problem and then get a needle directly in that muscle and elicit a contraction people who have had pain for years now find themselves pain free," Kinkade said.

Although the therapy is inspired by eastern medicine, it's much different from acupuncture because the needles are placed directly into the muscle. Whereas acupuncturists place needles all over the body in order to regulate the flow of the chi, or energy. "

Despite the difference in the two types of therapy, there's been some controversy regarding whether physical therapists are qualified to safely treat pain using needles.

Dr. Richard Vaglienti, Director of Outpatient Pain Services at WVU Medicine, said the practice is usually safe.

"My understanding is they're just trying to break up muscles spasms so the underlying understanding of oriental medicine, I don't think it's critical," Vaglienti said.

But what does dry needling feel like? And is it painful?

Jarrett Bond, Dynamic Physical Therapy patient, said his dry needling sessions are pain-free.

"It's nearly pain free it's just more startling," he said. "You psych yourself out more than actually feeling the needles. So I recommend it for anyone."

Following injuries relating to improper lifting, Bond said the therapy made a significant difference in his mobility.

"I saw immediate results. I can move more freely with more range of motion almost instantly," Bond said.

The West Virginia Physical Therapy Board recognized dry needling about five years ago. Since then it's gained popularity among therapists and patients.

If you think dry needling might be helpful for you consult your doctor and local physical therapist for more information.