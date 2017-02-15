West Virginia State Police Fight Crimes Against Children With Specialized Unit

Right now, there are more than 4,300 registered sex offenders in West Virginia.

"It's a tremendous problem. There's never a time when I don't have cases I need to be working. There's never a down time, a dead time, physical abuse or sexual abuse complaint or neglect or internet crimes against children," said Sgt. Adam Scott of the West Virginia State Police Crimes Against Children Unit.

For the past ten years, Scott has dedicated his life to putting the names on the West Virginia Sex Offender Registry - behind bars. As a father, he said his work has made him more skeptical of the world around him.

While it takes a certain person to do the job, he said the sheer volume of cases keeps his mind off specific ones.

"I'm so busy I guess, that during work, I have so many cases, I don't have time to sit back and think too much about it," Scott said.

He said out of child abuse, neglect and internet crimes, neglect is most reported. In many cases that abuse or neglect is reported by a child's teacher.

"Schools are a big resource for helping us out. Last week, I had three different calls just in Marion County from schools who have seen something, school personnel," he explained.

But since schools are not always in session abuse and neglect are not always being reported.

"It's kind of hard when school's not in in the summertime because they don't see the children who come in where they notice something is wrong," Scott said. "They notice a bruise or an injury that shouldn't be there or it's suspicious."

Scott often conducts forensic interviews with victims at the Marion County Child Advocacy Center, an agency which aims to reduce child abuse and neglect. Those interviews are video recorded in which Scott dresses in plain clothing, which he said helps children open up about their abuse.

The West Virginia Child Advocacy Network said that during the 2015-2016 fiscal year, their agencies served more than 3,500 children statewide, a 50 percent increase over the last five years.

Scott attributes that to more community action.

"People see now there's more avenues of reporting it and ways of reporting it. They know someone is out there who will investigate it by seeing our cases on TV as well," he said.

Scott said if someone suspects abuse or neglect, simply asking if the child is okay could be what they need to open up.

"Sometimes they'll do it on their own, but sometimes there's lots of kids out there who don't do it on their own and need that push or trigger for them to open up and say something finally. Sometimes that's just somebody asking a question about a bruise or the child acting in a different way than they had and it's not normal for their behavior," he said.

While Scott said child abuse and neglect cannot really be prevented, he will continue to fight for the children who cannot fight for themselves.

"To help a child out, one of the most defenseless victims you can ever run across is very rewarding. but it is hard to do these types of investigations, especially when you have children of your own," Scott said.

The West Virginia State Police operates Crimes Against Children Units throughout the state's detachments.