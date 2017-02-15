UPDATE: Missing Morgantown Teen Found

UPDATE (2/16/17 5:14 p.m.):

State Police said Lenhart has been located and is unharmed. He is with his family.



The West Virginia State Police Department is searching for a missing teenager from Morgantown.

Chandler Ray Lenhart, 17, was last seen in a dark-colored Dodge Neon with an African American male near Eastgate Manor on February 14 around 9 p.m.

Lenhart is approximately 5'11 weighing 179 pounds with blonde hair and blue eyes.

According to family members, he was last seen wearing a blue Nike sweatshirt, blue jeans and cowboy boots.

Anyone with information is asked to contact West Virginia State Police at 304-285-3200.