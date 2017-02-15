Mountain State 22 Program to Assist Veterans

A new program meant to assist veterans is starting in Clarksburg.

The Mountain State 22 will identify and connect veterans with assistance organizations. The organization will also connect the community with veterans and bring awareness to their sacrifices and help veterans in specific areas such as education, finding jobs, homelessness and or heath issues.

Chris Thompson is one of the program organizers from the WV Department of Veterans Assistance.

"That's part of our call as Americans, we send young people everyday into harms way on our behalf," Thompson said. "Once they come home we have a responsibility to bring them truly home, where they were born and raised and where they got their moral and ethical fiber."

According to a 2013 Department of Veterans Affairs study, 22 veterans commit suicide daily. The Mountain State 22 is largely focused on preventing veteran suicide.

