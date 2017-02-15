Morgantown Marathon Preparations Underway

The 2017 WVU Medicine Morgantown Marathon won't take place until September but sponsors and organizers are already preparing.

On Wednesday evening, marathon organizers welcomed sponsors for a "thank you" dinner.

The marathon benefits Operation Welcome Home, an organization that helps veterans find employment.

Jamie Summerlin, race director, said the run attracts participants from all around the country.

"Last year, thanks to the proceeds from the marathon and other fundraising opportunities, Operation Welcome Home was able to put 39 veterans back to full time jobs in North Central West Virginia," he said. "And it takes a whole community of people to work together and put events like this on."

To learn more about the marathon visit their Facebook Page, here.