Lewis County BOE Names New Superintendent

Lewis County Board of Education met in a special session Wednesday night to discuss replacement of its superintendent.

The newly appointed superintendent would take over for Joseph Mace, Lewis County's former Superintendent. The BOE interviewed Steve Castro at length during its executive session. Unanimously the board approved the hire of Casto as Lewis Counties Superintendent.

A two year contract was accepted by Casto for a term of two years with a salary of $100,000 for year one, and an increase not to exceed five percent on the second year.

“I’ve been associated with the school system for 34 years; the last three years during my retirement I’ve substituted as a principal,” said Casto.

Newly appointed Superintendent Casto said he’s been active in the school system and will be looking at student achievement in the county, and the concerns with our state budget and the trending school deficit.