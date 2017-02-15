Concerned Marion County Citizens Met with Senator Capito's Staff

A group of concerned citizens in Marion County met Wednesday with Senator Capito's staff.



They marched through the Fairmont State Campus before meeting in the Falcon Center.



They voiced concerns about Capito's stance on environmental issues, education and healthcare.

"A small group had attended the Women's March on Washington and we had already been protesting pipelines and things like that before the Trump administration and then when I saw that people were starting to do the small grassroots protests I just figured all of us should come together as one," said Ricky Butler, organizer.



This group hopes to organize a town hall meeting locally with Senator Capito.