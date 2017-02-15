Experts Respond to Governor's Plans to Fight the Drug Epidemic

A week after the governor's State of the State address, some experts point to the need for more than treatment facilities to end the drug problem facing the state.

"Education is key," said Help4WV outreach coordinator Jeremy Smith. "A lot of people as soon as they're ready to seek treatment they just don't know where to turn or who to talk to."

Smith, works for the crisis hotline that services all state residents, said Help4WV has a list of all of the services in the state. Those who call in can experience a fast response time no matter where residents are in the state.

Smith added the hotline had compiled a list of more than 1,000 drug treatment services.

During his State of the State, Governor Jim Justice said if he had enough funding, he'd want to fix the drug epidemic facing the state.

"If we don't fix the drug problem in this state, it will cannibalize you," Justice said.

On Feb. 8, Justice called for tougher laws and additional treatment facilities in Charleston, Beckley and the Eastern Panhandle.