Restaurant Road Trip: Fish Hawk Market

It's not hard to find the Fish Hawk Market, situated just down the street from the Upshur County Courthouse, but its customers say what you can find inside continues to surprise. Chef Dale Hawkins opened the market in his hometown of Buckhannon, and said he tries to connect the restaurant to the area as closely as possible.

"Everything's from scratch. We try to use as much local product as possible, and it's difficult to do in winter time, but in spring, summer, fall, we have a farm down in Rock Cave, and we also work with other producers in the area to get as much local product as we can," Hawkins said.

It's not just a good idea. Hawkins said there's a lot of reasons to support area growers, including the great economic benefit. But the most important reason is that it just makes everything better.

"The flavor is so much more intense than it normally would be from a commodity product. There's a health aspect. When the product is fresher, it has more nutritive value," said Hawkins.

And customers certainly see the difference. Many return multiple times a week for lunch, and the restaurant will soon be staying open even later for the dinner crowd. Attorney Daya Masada Wright works just around the corner, and said she can always find something tasty when she visits.

"They have some unusual options, I'm vegetarian, so they have some healthier choices. The people who work here are really friendly and fun, and the baked goods are delectable," Wright said.

If you'd like to try them out for yourself, you can find the Fish Hawk Market on Main Street in downtown Buckhannon.