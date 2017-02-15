The Harrison County Commission Continues Support of Economic Corporation

Growing business is what keeps the economy going especially here in Harrison County.

In their meeting Wednesday, the commission designated the Harrison County Economic Development Corporation as the lead economic development organization in Harrison County.

The director for the corporation, Jamie Metz, said the partnership with the commission brings success for all in Harrison County.

"Well our organization can only be successful if organizations outside of this area know who to contact if they have questions or opportunities that could present themselves in Harrison County," said Metz.