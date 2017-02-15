Philippi Public Library Seeking Additional Funds

The Philippi Public Library completed the roof and drainage renovation project and added new heating and cooling units late last year.

The 95-year-old building was leaking and caused water damage to the structure and some equipment.

“The community has really reached out to us and helped us, we’re just, and we’re very grateful for that,” says Director Judy Larry. “People have dug into their pockets and helped their local library. We do a lot for the community. We have paid a large sum of money, but we still have about approximately $6,000 to pay off. We are just asking for some extra help.”

Having received nearly $60,000 in grants and donations, Larry is grateful to the community for the amount of money raised and is hopeful the library will receive the remaining cost.



For more information on how to donate and upcoming activities, visit the library website or call (304) 457-3495.