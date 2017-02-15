A Local Hospital Makes a Survey for the Community

One hospital in the area looks to the community to help solve the drug problem.

Highland Clarksburg Hospital is looking to expand their services, specifically tailored to the thirteen to seventeen year old age bracket.

It made a survey for residents to complete.

Hospital employees said it needs the community to meet the needs of its patients.

Shannon Putnam, Highland Clarksburg Hospital, said "We are conducting a survey here at Highland Clarksburg Hospital to involve the community because we want the communities feedback. We want to serve the community with the needs that are actual and real."

Community leaders said they see the importance of the survey.

Harrison County Commissioner, Ron Watson said, "I don't think there is anyone out there now that either doesn't have someone in their family or knows a family that has an issue with the young folk in their family in being involved with drugs or being a user."

The survey can be found at the hospital's website.