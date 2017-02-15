Philippi Fire Fee Sparks Petition

Philippi City Council is still in talks about a citywide fire fee after an initial suggestion was made by Chief David Utt.

A local resident is concerned the city residents are being stretched too thin and money from other sources could help.

“The citizens of Philippi already pay a municipal fee that’s in the amount of $9.50 per month,” says Karen Hardman, a longtime resident of Philippi. “During the council meeting we were advised that only about one dollar of that $9.50 goes to the fire department.”

Residents are already paying, and city officials claim the municipal fee ordinance doesn’t specify where the funds should be allocated. Currently, the city pays nearly $76,000 each year to the fire department and over $17,000 comes from the municipal fee.

A local petition has been started in reaction to the initial proposal of the fire fee ordinance.