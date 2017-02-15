Disability Action Center to Receive Generous Donation

A Marion County organization is expanding its health and wellness programs, thanks to a generous donation.



The Marion County WVU Extension office recently hosted a 'lose weight for good' program.



24 participants lost 116 pounds total. Each pound lost was sponsored with a donation to the Disability Action Center. The DAC will receive $1,650.



"Overall we were very excited about the program and the amount of money that was raised and the participation from the community," said Lauren Prinzo, WVU Extension agent. "I think it just goes to show the support that the disability action center has in this county."



The DAC's wellness programs teach people with disabilities how to make healthy lifestyle choices through diet and exercise.