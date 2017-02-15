Philippi Law Enforcement Task Force Receives Donation

Mace’s Pharmacy of Barbour County recently donated money to the Philippi Law Enforcement Task Force.

Owner Rich Mace gave the Task Force a $300 donation and continues to support the initiative.

“Our law enforcement community is, does, a wonderful job,” said Mace. “They are always there for us when we need them; they’re there for the community when needed, and the Task Force is certainly a good supplement to the law enforcement.”

The donation was not made toward anything specific, but Rich knows there is always a need for additional funds. Grants and donations from the community are how the Task Force is able to be successful and continue serving the people of Barbour County.

Mace is happy to support the group.

“They help take care of a lot of things in the community that, really, sometimes they go unnoticed; if you go unnoticed, you’re doing a good job,” said Mace.