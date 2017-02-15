1 Person Flown to Hospital After Trailer Fire in Harrison County

A person was flown to the hospital after a camping trailer caught fire in Harrison County Tuesday.

At approximately 3:15 p.m., the fire began in a camping trailer on Route 19, near Tate's Fruit Market, outside of Shinnston.

The fire started in the front corner of the mobile home and spread quickly, fire officials said.

One person was flown by HealthNet after sustaining injuries in the fire.

There were propane tanks near the trailer, but fire officials do not believe they caused the fire. The cause is still unknown at this time, and the trailer is a total loss.

The Spelter, Shinnston, Lumberport, and Nutter Fort Volunteer Fire Departments assisted on scene, along with Harrison County EMS.

