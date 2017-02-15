Police Search for Man Allegedly Involved in Fairmont Drug Distribution

West Virginia State Police said a man wanted for his possible involvement in a drug distribution operation in Fairmont was also involved with a Fairmont State University student arrested last week.

Police are searching for a man who goes by the aliases of "Jeff Cooper" and "Grillz," after he attempted to hit a trooper with his vehicle during a traffic stop, police said. The traffic stop led to the arrest of Kara Jeffrey, 21, of Barboursville, whom the vehicle belonged to, after police said they found drug paraphernalia and cocaine in her apartment.

Police attempted to stop the man on Locust Avenue, but after nearly missing the trooper with the vehicle, he struck a utility pole and fled on foot, said police. Police found that the vehicle belonged to Jeffrey and went to her apartment, where she was arrested and charged with possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance and conspiracy.

If you have any information on the whereabouts of the man who goes by the aliases "Jeff Cooper" or "Grillz," call the West Virginia State Police at 304-367-2701.