Man Sentenced to 15 Years of Prison After Deadly Fight in Morgantown

By Lacey Palmer, Assignment Editor
Darrell Burford Darrell Burford

A Morgantown man was sentenced to prison Wednesday after a 2015 fight led to another man's death.

Darrell Burford originally faced 40 years in prison when he was indicted on a second-degree murder charge for the beating death of Brian McGraw. Morgantown Police said Burford punched McGraw in the face and head numerous times during an altercation on Kirk Street in Morgantown on December 15, 2015.

McGraw died at the hospital due to injuries sustained during the incident, police said.  Burford was not aware that McGraw had died until he was arraigned in Monongalia County Circuit Court on the murder charge.

In December 2016, Burford pleaded guilty to voluntary manslaughter, which carries a penalty of three to 15 years in prison. 

Judge Russell Clawges decided Wednesday that Burford would spend 15 years behind bars.

