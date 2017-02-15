Boil Water Advisory Issued for Rivesville Lifted

UPDATE (3/2/17):

The Sugarlane Water Department has lifted the Boil Water Advisory for the Sugar Lane area.

UPDATE (2/24/17):

The Rivesville Water Department has lifted the Boil Water Advisory for the Route 19 and Greentown area.

UPDATE (2/22/17):

Boil Water Advisory still in effect for the areas listed below.

The Rivesville Water Department has issued a Boil Water Advisory due to a water leak.

The leak occurred in the Greentown area along Route 19. This advisory is issued for the entire water system as well as the Sugar Lane area.

Officials are currently working to repair the leak and anticipate the leak to be fixed within 24 hours.

For more information please contact, Scott at 304-368-8425 or Trevor at 304-278-5301.