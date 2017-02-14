Harrison County Elks Club Donates To Bi-County Nutrition Program

Valentines Day is all about showing love, and what better way to that than by giving back.

The Harrison County Elks Club donated a generous sum of money to the Bi-County Nutrition Program.

The program helps feed the local senior and handicapped community.

Wanda Carrico, Bi-County Nutrition Executive Director, said the money will be a huge help.

"So we're delighted to have them here because we need the funding and the way the state is we might be cut some, so every little bit helps," Carrico said.

The organization has locations in West Union, Salem, Shinnston and Nutter Fort. They also offer home delivery for those who need it.