Suncrest Residents Pressure BOE for Youth Center Change

Following major pushback from the surrounding community, Suncrest Primary will not serve as the temporary location for the county's youth outreach center.

The school board planned to allow non-criminal students with attendance issues to get one-on-one attention.

During Tuesday's Board of Education meeting, Suncrest representatives voiced support for the program, just not in a residential area.

"I think the outreach center is a phenomenal program. I think this county desperately needs one," Suncrest resident Ralph Cook said. "I think they need to work closely with the vo-tech center and get these kids some skills and different assets like that. But putting them in the middle of a neighborhood, you're not helping those kids out."

Many Suncrest residents were concerned about the county's lack of communication about their plans for the school. Others voiced concern about the moral character of the students to be enrolled in the program.

Superintendent Frank Devono said he accepts responsibility for any communication mishaps.

And because of the miscommunication, he said people got the wrong idea about the program.

"I think this is a classic, classic example of social media run amuck. Once something gets on social media all of a sudden it becomes the truth," Devono said. "We didn't get in front of it. But once social media hit, the hysteria kicks in that everybody thinks the worst as opposed to 'that's not a bad idea, that's not a bad program."'

Devono said even though he cleared the misunderstandings held by many of the Suncrest residents, he didn't want to start the program on a negative note, or start in a place where it was not welcome.

"My concern is I didn't want to have students under such scrutiny at this particular location that they couldn't do what they needed to do in relation to the program," Devono said.

The Board of Education will search for alternate locations for the program, which is supposed to start around April.

As for the still vacant Suncrest Primary, many parents and residents say they'd like to see it turned into a Pre-K center for their children.