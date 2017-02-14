A Local School Gives Valentines to Veterans

Some students stepped outside the classroom today to exchange valentines.



Students from Johnson Elementary in Bridgeport shared valentines with veterans today.



Fifth grade students lined the lobby of the V.A. Hospital in Clarksburg. Cookies and treat bags along with a thank you were handed from students to veterans because the students say it is a simple action that shows their love and appreciation.



Jordan Groves, fifth grader, said, "I'm really excited just to say thank you because they really fought for our country and our freedom."



Wesley Walls, V.A. Public Affairs, added "It means a lot to our veterans to have the youth come out and to recognize the sacrifice they make and to give back to them."

Johnson Elementary also made valentines for police officers and other service members.