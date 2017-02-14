The Heart Shaped Pizza Tradition Continues in Clarksburg

Roses are red and pizza is too. One family pizza restaurant keeps a thirty year old tradition alive by making heart shaped pizzas.
Chunki's Pizza and Subs in Clarksburg says pizza on Valentine's Day is something they can't live without. The restaurant had more than 300 orders on Valentine's Day this year.
"Well, my dad started this over 30 years ago. He loved this day. He loved giving people something other than candy and doing something for their families so he started heart-shaped pizzas and we will carry on his tradition as long as we can," said Lori Angotti, second generation owner.
Chunki's sold heart shaped pizzas from Feb. 10 through Valentine's Day. Chunki's is located at 341 E Pike St in Clarksburg.
