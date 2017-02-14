Harrison County Senior Center Names Valentine's Day King and Queen

The Clarksburg Nursing and Rehabilitation Center has crowned a new Valentine's Day king and queen.



Harrison County Sheriff Robert Matheny performed the ceremony just before the center's big Valentine's Day party.

The king and queen received a crown and tiara along with sashes and a bouquet of roses.

Matheny says our senior community deserves to celebrate sweethearts day in style.



"The residents here don't always get visitors they don't always get to celebrate as they should and let's face it these are some of our seniors of our community and other communities and I think we owe the world to them and it does my heart good to be out here and celebrate with them," said Matheny.



A king and queen from both upstairs and downstairs units were honored.