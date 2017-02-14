Marion County Senior Center Names Valentine's Day King and Queen

The Marion County Senior Center named a king and queen for Valentine's Day.

Each holiday the senior center holds a raffle in which seniors can enter their names for a chance to be named king or queen. Each title comes with a crown and prizes. The event is held to give the seniors something to look forward to each holiday.

"It's special to have a king and queen because when you get older some people think they don't care about their seniors," said volunteer Carrie Ann Lewis. "Here in Marion County Fairmont we love our seniors and we just want to let them know they are special in our hearts."