Marion County Senior Center Names Valentine's Day King and Queen - WBOY - Clarksburg, Morgantown: News, Sports, Weather

Marion County Senior Center Names Valentine's Day King and Queen

Posted: Updated:
By Bailey Williams, Reporter
Connect
FAIRMONT -

The Marion County Senior Center named a king and queen for Valentine's Day.

Each holiday the senior center holds a raffle in which seniors can enter their names for a chance to be named king or queen. Each title comes with a crown and prizes. The event is held to give the seniors something to look forward to each holiday. 

"It's special to have a king and queen because when you get older some people think they don't care about their seniors," said volunteer Carrie Ann Lewis. "Here in Marion County Fairmont we love our seniors and we just want to let them know they are special in our hearts."

Powered by Frankly

Clarksburg Studio
904 West Pike Street
Clarksburg, WV 26301

Main (304) 623-3311
Fax (304) 624-6152(Clarksburg)
Fax (304) 225-2522(Morgantown)

Can't Find Something?
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2015 WorldNow and WBOY Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.