Pairings Announced for Class AAA Region 1 Girls' Tournament

Seeds and schedule for Class AAA girls' Region 1, Section 2:
Game 1: No. 4 Preston at No. 1 Buckhannon-Upshur - Feb. 22 at 7 p.m.
Game 2: No. 3 University at No. 2 Morgantown - Feb. 22 at 7 p.m.
Winner of Game 1 plays winner of Game 2 at highest remaining seed Feb. 24 at 7 p.m.
Seeds and schedule for Class AAA girls' Region 1, Section 1
Game 1: No. 3 Brooke at No. 2 John Marshall - Feb. 22 at 7 p.m.
Winner of Game 1 plays at No. 1 Wheeling Park Feb. 24 at 7 p.m.
