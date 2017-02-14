Pairings Announced for Class AAA Region 1 Girls' Tournament

Seeds and schedule for Class AAA girls' Region 1, Section 2:

Game 1: No. 4 Preston at No. 1 Buckhannon-Upshur - Feb. 22 at 7 p.m.

Game 2: No. 3 University at No. 2 Morgantown - Feb. 22 at 7 p.m.

Winner of Game 1 plays winner of Game 2 at highest remaining seed Feb. 24 at 7 p.m.

Seeds and schedule for Class AAA girls' Region 1, Section 1

Game 1: No. 3 Brooke at No. 2 John Marshall - Feb. 22 at 7 p.m.

Winner of Game 1 plays at No. 1 Wheeling Park Feb. 24 at 7 p.m.