FSU 2017 Career Fair Draws Out More Than 70 Employers

By Bailey Williams, Reporter
FAIRMONT -

Fairmont State University garnered more than 70 employers from different backgrounds for its annual spring semester career fair.

This year's employers included the FBI, engineers, hospitals and the police.

"The job fair is open to anyone in the community not just our Fairmont State students," said Amy Drvar, director of career development. "It's just a great opportunity to come and network with employers and get that face-to-face that you don't often get."

The free event was held between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. in the Falcon Center.

