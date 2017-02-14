WVU Students Send Love to Mom and Dad on Valentine's Day - WBOY - Clarksburg, Morgantown: News, Sports, Weather

WVU Students Send Love to Mom and Dad on Valentine's Day

By Kathryn Ghion, General Assignment Reporter
We send valentines to our significant others, but what about Mom and Dad?

The Mountaineer Parents Club made sure West Virginia University students didn’t forget about their parents this Valentine’s Day.

They offered free postcards for students to send to their Mom and Dad, grandparents, or anyone else they love on Tuesday afternoon in the Mountainlair.  

After students addressed them and added a personal message, the Parents Club stamped the postcards and dropped them in the mail. 

