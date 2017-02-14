Board of Education Responds to Suncrest Youth Outreach Center Concerns

Suncrest residents are continuing to voice their concerns after the Monongalia County Board of Education approved a memorandum of understanding to turn the site of the former Suncrest Primary School into a youth outreach center.

They say they are upset because they were given no notice and wanted to be involved in the conversation.

“It is a good program. It needs to be here in Monongalia County,” said Suncrest resident Frank Oliverio. “Our children need something like this to help them graduate, to help keep them out of getting into more trouble, so it’s a good program and there’s not anybody on our side that is against this program.”

The property was given to the Board of Education in 1925 to be used as a school, but many people think the youth outreach center doesn't qualify. Superintendent Dr. Frank Devono says it does, just not in the traditional sense.

“If they’re a junior and they’re struggling with credits, then do we go with them to be able to educate on what we used to call GED?” Devono said. “Do we take them through the option pathway, which means that we help them to waive a few classes with a test, or by giving them some classes through the MTEC center? The educational setting is there. There’s no question in my mind about that.”

The youth outreach center will be for Monongalia County students, usually of high school age, and will serve no more than 12 at one time. It will help students struggling with attendance, and will involve counseling and community service.

Superintendent Devono says that when the Board approved the memorandum of understanding with the West Virginia Department of Education and Division of Juvenile Services, Suncrest Primary was only a temporary location.

"We want the program, there's no doubt about it,” Devono said. “If I certainly have to find another location to do that then I'll certainly be willing to do that as well.”

Devono says there has also been a lot of support from the community. Those who have voiced concerns just want to be involved in the discussion.

“There is more than enough of us to look at other properties, look at other locations, and figure out how we can help this where we’ll all benefit,” Oliverio said.

“Our role as a Superintendent as a Board is to make sure all students graduate from high school, so whatever we can do to assist in that is certainly what we’re trying to do,” Devono added. “We just have to continue to look. If the program is valued as I believe it is, then it’s up to us to go out and seek and find a location to be able to say we support you students.”