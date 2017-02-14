Test It Tuesday: Snuggie Tails

The Snuggie is a very popular "As Seen On TV" product, and now, its newest version is for kids. The Snuggie Tails is a blanket that transforms your child into a mermaid, a shark, and much more.

We enlisted the help of nightside producer Nika Anschuetz once again!

"Snuggies were very popular in college. A lot of my friends had them, so I got to try a few in my day," said Anschuetz. "This particular product turns your average person into a mermaid! It says that it's for children. It fits most kids, but you're only as young as you feel, and I feel like a 12-year-old girl."

Anschuetz has always wanted to be a mermaid, so she embraced her Snuggie Tail. We put on our Snuggies, played pinball, and lounged around. We had a lot of fun with our Snuggies and were both very comfortable.

"I think the thing that I liked the most was the fact that it covers your feet. Essentially, there are two pockets, or socks, for your feet to fit in. It's really comfy and fuzzy and overall, an amazing product," said Anschuetz. "I thought, in the beginning, it wouldn't bother me that my arms were exposed, and it doesn't really, but I do notice that there's a big temperature difference."

Nika is a big fan of Snuggie Tails.

"This is a product that I would literally recommend to anyone. If you like your feet to be warm, there's no shame in wearing the mermaid tail. It's supposed to be for children, but it clearly fits a 22-year-old adult woman, so I would recommend it to everyone. It's a lot of fun," said Anschuetz.