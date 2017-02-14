UPDATE: Police Arrest Two Women In Connection To Fairview Circle K Robbery

UPDATE (2/28/17 at 10:35 p.m.):

Fairmont Police with assistance from White Hall Police arrested two women in connection to the Fairview Circle K robbery.

Sarah Stevens and Rachel Moore are being charged with conspiracy to commit a felony.

Both are being held in the North Central Regional Jail.

UPDATE (2/28/17 at 5:30 p.m.):

Joshua Thompson was arrested for the Fairview Circle K robbery Monday.

Thompson allegedly entered the Circle K with Sanford Mays, ordered the clerk to get down on the floor, stole two cash drawers containing $75, and stole 92 packs of cigarettes, which totaled $736, according to the Fairview Police Department.

ORIGINAL:

The Circle K gas station in the Fairview area of Marion County was robbed Sunday night, according to police.

Fairview Police Chief Earnest Triplett said two men entered the Circle K on Main Street a few minutes before midnight. One of the men was armed with a handgun, Triplett said.

The two men got away with money and merchandise, Triplett said. A third man remained in the vehicle and did not enter the store.

No one was hurt during the robbery, Triplett said.

The Marion County Sheriff's Department assisted Fairview Police on scene.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Fairview Police Department at 304-694-0125.